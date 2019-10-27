TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
By Ken Rice


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Thirteen worshippers were shot.  Two survived the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill one year ago.

Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner are grateful to be alive, thankful for the first responders who rescued them and the medical experts who treated them.

They told KDKA’s Ken Rice the support they’ve received from the community and  friends and family have helped them tremendously.

On the one-year anniversary of the shootings, Leger and Wedner and the Pittsburgh community honor the memories of those who were lost.

Rose Mallinger, 97

(Photo Courtesy: Mallinger Family)

Richard Gottfried, 65

(Photo Courtesy: New Light Congregation)

Melvin Wax, 87

(Photo Courtesy: New Light Congregation)

Joyce Fienberg, 75

(Photo Courtesy: Fienberg Family)

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

(Photo Credit: Henry + Mac Photography)

Irving Younger, 69

(Photo Courtesy: Jordanna Younger)

Daniel Stein, 71

Daniel Stein (Photos Provided)

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54

(Photo Courtesy: Rosenthal Family)

Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86

(Photo Courtesy: Simon Family)

