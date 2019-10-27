PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Thirteen worshippers were shot. Two survived the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill one year ago.
Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner are grateful to be alive, thankful for the first responders who rescued them and the medical experts who treated them.
They told KDKA’s Ken Rice the support they’ve received from the community and friends and family have helped them tremendously.
On the one-year anniversary of the shootings, Leger and Wedner and the Pittsburgh community honor the memories of those who were lost.
Rose Mallinger, 97
Richard Gottfried, 65
Melvin Wax, 87
Joyce Fienberg, 75
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66
Irving Younger, 69
Daniel Stein, 71
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54
Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86
