PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There are many ways to participate in commemorative events for the Tree of Life Synagogue anniversary.
A Hat, Glove & Sock Drive will be collecting new or gently worn items for elementary and middle school students.
Starting today, donations can be made at the Torah Study sessions at Rodef Shalom as well as all other official community service events.
They can also be sent directly to Urban League at 610 Wood Street, Housing Department 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Donations can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
All donations will be accepted until November 11.
