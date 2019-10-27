PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Jefferson Hills sex offender has been caught and arrested.
Authorities say Russell Marycz, 43, allegedly lured a 15-year-old minor with a fictitious story to perform sexual acts for money. They also said he threatened to hurt the minor if he didn’t do so.
Sherriff’s Deputies identified the suspect after he was seen in Market Square of Downtown Pittsburgh around 2:45 p.m.
Police are charging Marycz with unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses, kidnapping of minor – facilitate felony/flight, interference with custody of children, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation – indecent deviate sexual intercourse threat forcible compulsion, coerce/threat to commit crime, simple assault, unlawful restraint of minor/not parent, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt – rape threat of forcible compulsion.
He has been taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will wait for extradition.
Marycz has been wanted since October 21, 2019, on an arrest warrant for unlawful contact with a minor on top of parole violations from a 2017 guilty plea of theft.
He has been registered as a sex offender since 2015.
You must log in to post a comment.