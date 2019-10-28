PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former City of Pittsburgh Police Officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and 90 days of home detention after being convicted of making false statements to government agents.

Antoine Cain, a 25-year veteran of the City of Pittsburgh Police, provided federal agents with false statements on two separate occasions regarding an armed bank robbery in January 2018.

The robbery in question took place at the Citizens Bank in Crafton.

According to the US District Attorney, Cain knew the suspect that robbed the bank, Brent Richards, the son of Melissa Kane, the woman Cain was dating.

Cain twice claimed he did not know who robbed the bank.

He was then questioned a third time in September 2018 and told agents he was told by Richards that he had “hit” a bank, meaning he understood that Richards had robbed a bank. Cain also had knowledge that Richards robbed the Citizens Bank wearing a mask and using BB gun.

Both Melissa Kane and Brent Richards have pleaded guilty in federal court and are awaiting sentencing.