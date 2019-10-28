TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Johnson, Alex Galchenyuk, Brian Dumoulin, Evgeni Malkin, Joseph Blandisi, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a few games on the road, the Penguins returned home with some promising injury news.

First, Sidney Crosby, who was hit in the head with a puck shot by defenseman Kris Letang, was a full participant in practice. He returned to game action Saturday night after the hit against the Dallas Stars as well.

Evgeni Malkin, who has been out since the first week of the season, says he is eyeing a weekend return after practicing in a red, non-contact jersey Monday in Cranberry.

“Lookin’ good out there, Geno! Malkin said he is hoping to return to the lineup on Saturday vs. Edmonton.”

All other injured Penguins including defenseman Brain Dumoulin and winger Alex Galchenyuk are all game time decisions tomorrow according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

“#Penguins lineup at today’s practice:
Guentzel-Crosby-Simon
Galchenyuk-Bjugstad-Hornqvist
ZAR-Blueger-Tanev
Kahun-McCann-Rust
Johnson-Blandisi-Lafferty
Malkin mixing in a little bit

Dumoulin-Letang
Pettersson-Schultz
Johnson-Marino
Riikola-Ruhwedel”

The Penguins take on the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Comments