PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a few games on the road, the Penguins returned home with some promising injury news.

First, Sidney Crosby, who was hit in the head with a puck shot by defenseman Kris Letang, was a full participant in practice. He returned to game action Saturday night after the hit against the Dallas Stars as well.

Evgeni Malkin, who has been out since the first week of the season, says he is eyeing a weekend return after practicing in a red, non-contact jersey Monday in Cranberry.

“Lookin’ good out there, Geno! Malkin said he is hoping to return to the lineup on Saturday vs. Edmonton.”

pic.twitter.com/xRiJ6Q0BJ2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 28, 2019

All other injured Penguins including defenseman Brain Dumoulin and winger Alex Galchenyuk are all game time decisions tomorrow according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

“#Penguins lineup at today’s practice:

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Galchenyuk-Bjugstad-Hornqvist

ZAR-Blueger-Tanev

Kahun-McCann-Rust

Johnson-Blandisi-Lafferty

Malkin mixing in a little bit

Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Schultz

Johnson-Marino

Riikola-Ruhwedel”

The Penguins take on the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.