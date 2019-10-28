



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh during the Monday morning rush hour, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car as well.

Emergency crews are on the scene at Penn Avenue and 10th Street, near the Westin Hotel. They were called there just before 8 a.m.

The entire back of the bus is in the hole with the front half sticking up in the air.

The G31 Bridgeville Flyer bus was stopped at a red light when the hole opened underneath it, the Port Authority said.

According to Port Authority officials, the back half of their buses are the heaviest because that is where the engine is located.

The Port Authority updated their numbers, now saying only two people – the driver and a passenger- – were on the bus when the sinkhole opened beneath. Originally, they believed 10 people were on the bus. Both were able to get off.

Port Authority officials say the passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Penn Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets is shut down as crews try to figure out how to remove the bus safely. A tow truck is reportedly being brought in.

Officials with Pittsburgh Public Safety say the child who attend Small World Child Care, located along Penn Avenue, were evacuated from the building as a precaution and taken to the Westin Hotel.

The Port Authority says a number of bus routes will be impacted by the accident. They have tweeted a list of the routes:

They are telling riders to anticipate heavy delays.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.