Filed Under:Accident, Local TV, North Versailles, Pittsburgh News, Route 30

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Route 30 in North Versailles is back open Monday morning after a multi-vehicle accident in the Mon Valley.

It happened around 7:30 Sunday evening near the Westinghouse Bridge.

Following the crash, heavy police and EMS presence shut down the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Warren Drive.

Three cars were involved in the accident, including one that crashed into a guide rail and ended up in the grass along the road.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

