CINCINNATI (KDKA) — There has been a change in command at the quarterback situation in Cincy.

According to reports, the Cincinnati Bengals are planning to bench longtime quarterback Andy Dalton…and today is his birthday.

Bengals benched Andy Dalton on his birthday. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/g9Q0yseAqq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 29, 2019

Bengals are going with rookie Ryan Finley as starting quarterback post-bye, as @TomPelissero said. Source said the idea is to get a good read on what they have in Finley, which'll help them plan for 2020. Obviously, drafting a QB high could be in play. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

The team is set to name Ryan Finley the starter for the next game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 11th.

There are murmurs that Dalton could be dealt before the NFL Trade Deadline Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

“Just in case anyone wants to go ask for Bengals QB Andy Dalton … There’s about $8.47 million in base salary left this year, and a non-guaranteed $17.5 million base for 2020. Bottom line: That contract is tradeable.”