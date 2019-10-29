PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Market District’s Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two apples recipes for the fall.
Roasted Apples and Squash
(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)
Serves: 6-8
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30-35 minutes
Ingredients:
8 cups butternut squash, peeled, and cut into ½ inch chunks
2 cups tart apples, cored and cut into ½ inch chunks
1 fennel bulb, cut into 1/2 inch chunks
2 tbsp Market District extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tbsp honey
1 tbsp thyme, chopped
salt and pepper
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples, and fennel with the olive oil, honey and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash, fennel, and apple on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Toss the mixture with a spatula and continue cooking until tender and browned. Serve and enjoy.
Apple and Farro Salad
(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)
Serves: 4-6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 35-40 minutes
Ingredients:
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tbsp Sherry vinegar
2 tbsp shallot, minced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
4 cups Farro, cooked according to package directions
1 cup Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/3 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
½ cup pomegranate seeds
½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1 tbsp thyme, chopped
Directions:
In a bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar and shallot and season with salt and pepper. Add the Thyme-Scented Pearled Barley, walnuts, apple, pomegranate seeds, parsley, and thyme; toss before serving.
