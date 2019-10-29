Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Michaels has recalled over 14,000 of the Bead Landing tassel keychain power banks for overheating and catching fire.
The following keychains are being recalled by color and SKU Number UPC codes:
• Black- 545929 191518582543
• Cream- 545930 191518582550
• Blush Pink- 545931 191518582567
• Iridescent Blue- 545932 191518582574
This product was sold at Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 to August 2019.
No injuries have been reported, but there have been two incidents of overheating and catching on fire while charging devices.
The U.S. consumer product safety commission urges consumers to immediately stop using the Bead Landing tassel keychain and return them for a refund.
