PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Port Authority will be putting 59 new buses on the road this week with some new features.

One of the newest features on the buses are the USB ports that will be available for customers to use.

Officials say the new diesel buses are a part of a replacement program to deliver more reliable and eco-friendly public transit.

Each new bus will cost approximately $473,000, paid for with federal, state, and county fundings.

The company will also be releasing its first two battery-electric buses at a later date.

