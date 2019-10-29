Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police investigations are underway after some property was stolen from cars after their windows were broken outside local gyms.
The Bethel Park police posted Tuesday on Facebook, saying several vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in the Cool Springs Complex and Orange Theory in Upper St. Clair had their windows broken and property inside stolen.
Three cars showed signs of forced entry at Cool Springs.
The police said the fitness locations were specifically targeted while classes were in session.
Officials said not to leave valuables inside your car
