PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Several public figures gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the redesigned Waterfall Trail in Settlers Cabin Park.

The Allegheny County County Parks Foundation partnered with the Benedum Foundation, REI, and FedEx Ground to maximize the now two-thirds mile trail.

“This is the first project in the 15-year history of the REI community grant program in Pittsburgh of this scale,” said Steven Wood, Outdoor Programs and Experiences Market Coordinator.

The Waterfall Trail, near the Arrowhead Shelter off of Tepee Drive, is designed to protect the rich plant life from hikers but also provides opportunities to coordinate volunteer projects and programming for anyone interested.

“Our goal is to bring people to the waterfall in a sustainable way that also protects the surrounding natural environment. Our corporate and foundation partners recognize the impact a vibrant park system makes in our region,” said Caren Glotfelty.

There are nine parks totaling 1,200 acres in the Allegheny County Parks system, making Settlers Cabin Park one of the largest public parks system in the country.

The trail will be open 365 days a year for recreational use.