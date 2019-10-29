Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are bringing a new, homebuyer assistance program to Pittsburgh to help boost homeownership in Allegheny County.
NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania is launching the Wells Fargo Neighborhood Lift Program.
It offers eligible homebuyers educational classes and $15,000 in down payment assistance grants.
Before you can figure out if you qualify for the program, Wells Fargo says there’s a list of steps to complete.
First, you have to get a preapproval before taking homebuyer education classes.
Then you can search for a home and sign a purchase contract before seeing if you qualify for down payment assistance grants.
To learn more, you can visit Well Fargo’s website.
