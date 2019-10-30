PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner is being honored for his on-field performance against the Dolphins.
The NFL announced that the running back was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Conner was hurt at the end of the win over Miami, but still has a chance to play this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. You can watch that game on KDKA-TV Sunday, Steelers Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. Make the switch to the CW for two hours of Steelers postgame coverage after the matchup.
