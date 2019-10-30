TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner is being honored for his on-field performance against the Dolphins.

The NFL announced that the running back was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“1️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ rushing yards 1️⃣ touchdown @JamesConner_ has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Dolphins.”

Conner was hurt at the end of the win over Miami, but still has a chance to play this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. You can watch that game on KDKA-TV Sunday, Steelers Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. Make the switch to the CW for two hours of Steelers postgame coverage after the matchup.

