PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are looking for a registered sex offender accused of assaulting an underage girl.
Police say 39-year-old James McCray assaulted a 16-year-old girl at a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry North section.
McCray was already registered under Meghan’s Law.
Police say he was arrested for three separate incidents of sexual assault in 2001.
He was convicted in all three incidents. Two of those also involved underage girls.
State Police’s records show he drives a blue Chevy Impala.
