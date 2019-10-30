Comments
ROSCOE (KDKA) — Crews are investigating a HAZMAT situation that happened early Wednesday morning in Washington County.
Emergency officials responded to a home in Roscoe around 2:15 a.m. where they were exposed to an unknown substance.
Members from that EMS crew were taken to the hospital and a HAZMAT team was called in to investigate.
Emergency officials say this incident should not concern any other residents in the area.
We are still waiting to learn about the conditions of those EMS workers.
