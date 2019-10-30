Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The closure of Route 19, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, is being postponed due to inclement weather.
Work to install the Shaler Street Bridge was supposed to start on Wednesday and last through Saturday. However, PennDOT says the work won’t begin as expected.
Traffic change !! @KDKA https://t.co/IZGekirF3u
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) October 30, 2019
Because of the wind and the rain forecasted to hit the area over the next few days, the closure will take place later.
Route 19 will now stay open through Saturday.
When the project starts, southbound and northbound lanes will close between the Parkway West and the West End Circle.
Lane restrictions started on that stretch this summer.
