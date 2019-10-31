TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bloomfield.

The Pittsburgh Police responded Thursday to the 200 block of Gross Street to a report of a child hit by a vehicle.

They found the boy, who was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

Officials said the male driver initially left the scene before coming back to talk.

The driver faces a possible citation.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

The police said they are investigating.

