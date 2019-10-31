Comments
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bloomfield.
The Pittsburgh Police responded Thursday to the 200 block of Gross Street to a report of a child hit by a vehicle.
They found the boy, who was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.
Officials said the male driver initially left the scene before coming back to talk.
The driver faces a possible citation.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m.
The police said they are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.