PETERS TOWNSHIP, PA (KDKA) — A house caught fire in Peters Township, Washington County, early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Windermere Court, near Lexington Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

Video taken by a KDKA viewer showed the orange glow from the fire lighting up the nighttime darkness. Smoke billowed from the roof and back of the structure.

The Peters Township fire chief tells KDKA’s Lindsay Ward that the fire is believed to have started at the back of the home and is not believed to be suspicious.

A Washington County emergency official told KDKA the home was occupied when the fire started. Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

There is extensive damage at the scene and the home is reportedly a total loss as all that’s left is the frame.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

