Comments
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)
Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)
ARLINGTON, Va. (KDKA) — Nestlé announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough for possible rubber contamination.
The company announced the voluntary recall in a press release on Thursday.
The release said the cookie dough has the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces.
The recall is limited to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.
The company said no illnesses or injuries that required medical treatment have been reported.
Nestlé said to not eat the products under the recall. The products were distributed in the continental United States.
A list of the impacted products can be found below:
You must log in to post a comment.