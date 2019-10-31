Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Panthers are celebrating Halloween with a bit of a scare!
Pitt Football head coach Pat Narduzzi posted a video to Twitter Thursday afternoon of a pretty funny prank he pulled on his players.
Narduzzi dressed up Assistant Director of Player Personnel Karlo Zokvo in a full football uniform, and he replaced the mannequin that displays the team’s uniform in the offices at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Zokvo put a jolt into a few players throughout the day, and their reactions are priceless!
“Halloween Night, don’t get tricked! Hail to Pitt!”
Halloween Night, don't get tricked! Hail to Pitt! pic.twitter.com/5RbUSzzhjP
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) October 31, 2019
