PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Panthers are celebrating Halloween with a bit of a scare!

Pitt Football head coach Pat Narduzzi posted a video to Twitter Thursday afternoon of a pretty funny prank he pulled on his players.

Narduzzi dressed up Assistant Director of Player Personnel Karlo Zokvo in a full football uniform, and he replaced the mannequin that displays the team’s uniform in the offices at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Zokvo put a jolt into a few players throughout the day, and their reactions are priceless!

“Halloween Night, don’t get tricked! Hail to Pitt!”

