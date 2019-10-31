



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a prominent Pittsburgh protest organizer accused of trying to set fire to two pizzerias.

Nicole Jo Dawson, 36, is facing multiple arson counts, including arson endangering persons, arson endangering property, aggravated arson, arson possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices and criminal attempt arson.

#BREAKING: Sources say prominent Pittsburgh protestor Nicky Jo Dawson is accused of setting fire to both Pizza Milano and Cafe Milano in the city Tuesday night. She faces multiple charges and @PghPolice have warrants out for her arrest. pic.twitter.com/ue9HtiPZ83 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 31, 2019

According to Pittsburgh Police, Dawson is accused of attempting to set fire to the Pizza Milano on Fifth Avenue and the Café Milano on 6th Street on Tuesday.

Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Sources say Dawson is a prominent local protester who has been involved in demonstrations related to the shooting of Antwon Rose II in East Pittsburgh and an assault incident last year at the Pizza Milano in the Uptown neighborhood.

The altercation at the pizzeria was caught on cell phone video in January of 2018. The video, which went viral, showed shop manager Mahmut Yilmaz physically assaulting 34-year-old Jade Martin, who told police she had gone into the restaurant to use the restroom. Yilmaz was eventually found not guilty on the two charges he was facing related to the incident.

Police are actively looking for Dawson.

