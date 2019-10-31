TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates reportedly will be picking up next season’s team option on Starling Marte.

The MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted Thursday that Marte’s $11.5 million option will be picked up.

He also said Marte could end up being traded.

The outfielder hit .295 last season with 159 hits.

The Pirates currently do not have a general manager after Neal Huntington was fired.

Travis Williams is the Pirates’ new president after Frank Coonelly left the team.

