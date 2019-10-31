PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be down a running back for the next few games as the injury bug continues to deplete the position.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says rookie back Benny Snell will miss at least two weeks after recovering from a minor knee procedure.

#Steelers RB Benny Snell recently underwent surgery to trim his meniscus, source said, a minor procedure that should keep him out 2-3 weeks. The knee injury from Monday night hits Pittsburgh's RB depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2019

The Steelers are already waiting on the status of starter James Conner, who sprained his AC joint last Monday against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh says Conner will most likely be limited throughout the week, and will be a game-time decision Sunday.

The good news is running back Jaylen Samuels is back to full health after getting his knee scoped a few weeks ago. Samuels was injured in the home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

With Samuels and Trey Edmunds the only healthy backs on the roster, the team signed free agent and former Pitt Panther Darrin Hall to the Practice Squad Wednesday.

