SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia regulators say a state-record chain pickerel has been caught in Preston County.

The Division of Natural Resources said in a news release that Matt Born of Reedsville used an in-line spinner to catch the fish Oct. 13 at Upper Deckers Lake.

The fish measured a record 27.87 inches (70.8 centimeters). The previous record was a 27.75-inch (70.5-centimeter) chain pickerel caught by Steven Demma at Tuckahoe Lake in 2001.

The chain pickerel is a member of the pike family.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

