WATCH: NewsChopper 2 Flies Over The Scene —
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are battling a blazing fire at a house in Homewood.
Bright orange flames can be seen coming out of the windows of a house on the 1000 block of Grotto Street in Homewood.
Black smoke is also billowing in the air from the top story and from the roof.
The call went out around 5:30 p.m. and crews are working to contain the flames.
