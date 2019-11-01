TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are battling a blazing fire at a house in Homewood.

Bright orange flames can be seen coming out of the windows of a house on the 1000 block of Grotto Street in Homewood.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 Flies Over The Scene —

Black smoke is also billowing in the air from the top story and from the roof.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The call went out around 5:30 p.m. and crews are working to contain the flames.

