TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Bigelow Boulevard, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh News, Road Construction


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are beginning construction on a stretch of busy Bigelow Boulevard on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.

The block between Fifth and Forbes Avenues is expected to be closed for the next nine months.

Crews will be improving the infrastructure, putting in new sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes.

(Source: University of Pittsburgh)

The goal is to make the street safer, and to beautify the area outside of the William Pitt Union.

The work is scheduled to be completed in August of next year.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.bigelowproject.pitt.edu/.

Lisa Washington

Comments