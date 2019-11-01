Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are beginning construction on a stretch of busy Bigelow Boulevard on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.
The block between Fifth and Forbes Avenues is expected to be closed for the next nine months.
Crews will be improving the infrastructure, putting in new sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes.
The goal is to make the street safer, and to beautify the area outside of the William Pitt Union.
The work is scheduled to be completed in August of next year.
For more information on the project, visit https://www.bigelowproject.pitt.edu/.
