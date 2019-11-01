TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Paul Martino
Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Animal Negelct, Armstrong County, Cruelty To Animals, Horse Rescue, Horses, Paul Martino


ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man is accused of abusing, torturing and neglecting nine horses.

The Armstrong District Attorney accuses 31-year-old Jonathan Stahl of torturing, neglecting and cruelty to animals.

The man’s alleged neglect led to the death of one horse.

Stahl is also accused of theft of services because he did not pay a man he hired to care for the animals.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The district attorney said the horses were malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

The horses were taken to three different horse rescues in three counties.

Stahl is charged with 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, six counts of cruelty to animals and six counts of neglect of animals.

He will be in court on Dec. 3.

Comments