Comments
ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man is accused of abusing, torturing and neglecting nine horses.
The Armstrong District Attorney accuses 31-year-old Jonathan Stahl of torturing, neglecting and cruelty to animals.
The man’s alleged neglect led to the death of one horse.
Stahl is also accused of theft of services because he did not pay a man he hired to care for the animals.
The district attorney said the horses were malnourished and in need of veterinary care.
The horses were taken to three different horse rescues in three counties.
Stahl is charged with 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, six counts of cruelty to animals and six counts of neglect of animals.
He will be in court on Dec. 3.
You must log in to post a comment.