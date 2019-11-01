Comments
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — 55-year-old New Castle resident Scott Boyer was flown to the hospital after a crash in Lawrence County on Friday. He died in the hospital at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to Boyer’s head after the crash. Shenango Township Police said the rider lost control of the bike on Route 65 on Friday.
The motorcyclist slid into a field between Douglas Road and Mosser Drive in Shenango Township.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Boyer’s family and funeral expenses.
You must log in to post a comment.