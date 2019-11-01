Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parking rates are going up for several spots in the City of Pittsburgh.
Weekday rates at 10 garages and lots operated by the Pittsburgh Parking Authority will increase by a dollar.
Monthly leases will also increase between $5 and $28 a month.
If you’re looking to avoid the increase, rates remain the same at the Mon Wharf and the Second Avenue Parking Plaza.
Night and weekend rates at all Pittsburgh Parking Authority facilities are staying the same.
