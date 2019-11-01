



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates say Roberto Clemente’s wife has been hospitalized and is in “delicate health.”

The Pirates tweeted that Vera Clemente, Pirates and MLB Goodwill Ambassador, is in the hospital.

Vera Clemente, Pirates and MLB Goodwill Ambassador & wife of the great Roberto Clemente, is in delicate health and has been hospitalized.

We ask all fans to join our Pirates family in sending thoughts and prayers at this difficult time to Vera and the entire Clemente family. pic.twitter.com/hE1RY4PRys — Pirates (@Pirates) November 1, 2019

They’re asking fans to join the Pirates family in sending thoughts and prayers to Vera and the Clemente family.

“Vera Clemente, Pirates and MLB Goodwill Ambassador & wife of the great Roberto Clemente, is in delicate health and has been hospitalized,” their tweet read.

“We ask all fans to join our Pirates family in sending thoughts and prayers at this difficult time to Vera and the entire Clemente family.”

The late Roberto Clemente played 18 seasons for the Pirates and his legacy has remained in Pittsburgh years after he died in 1972.