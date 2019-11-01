TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are facing fines for violating the NFL policy regarding Ben Roethlisberger’s injury.

NFL Insider Ian Rapport reports that the Steelers are being fined $75,000 and Tomlin is being fined $25,000.

He says the team and the coach violated NFL injury report policy by not accurately listing Roethlisberger on the practice report before the team’s game against the Seahawks in week two.

Tom Pelissero reports that Mason Rudolph and other Steelers made comments about how Roethlisberger complained of elbow pain leading up to the game against the Seahawks.

Roethlisberger injured his elbow early in the season. He left the game against Seattle after showing visible discomfort in his throwing arm.

While he’s out the rest of the season, he’s expected to make a full recovery. The team said he’ll be ready for the 2020 season.

Mason Rudolph is in for Big Ben. He now has the chance to run offense for most of the season.

