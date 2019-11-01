



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are facing fines for violating the NFL policy regarding Ben Roethlisberger’s injury.

NFL Insider Ian Rapport reports that the Steelers are being fined $75,000 and Tomlin is being fined $25,000.

The #Steelers have been fined $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin fined $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy by not accurately listing QB Ben Roethlisberger on the practice report prior to the team’s Week 2 game against #Seahawks, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

He says the team and the coach violated NFL injury report policy by not accurately listing Roethlisberger on the practice report before the team’s game against the Seahawks in week two.

This goes back to public comments by Mason Rudolph, among others, that Big Ben had complained of elbow pain in the week leading up to that Week 2 game, when he dropped out with a season-ending injury. The elbow wasn’t listed on the participation report that week. https://t.co/DEAs8JddEH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2019

Tom Pelissero reports that Mason Rudolph and other Steelers made comments about how Roethlisberger complained of elbow pain leading up to the game against the Seahawks.

Roethlisberger injured his elbow early in the season. He left the game against Seattle after showing visible discomfort in his throwing arm.

While he’s out the rest of the season, he’s expected to make a full recovery. The team said he’ll be ready for the 2020 season.

Mason Rudolph is in for Big Ben. He now has the chance to run offense for most of the season.