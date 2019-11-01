



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wawona Frozen Food is recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores. The products may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

This is a voluntary recall made by Wawona after their products had a positive result for Hepatitis A in a government sampling program, according to the FDA. There have been no illnesses associated with the recall so far. The FDA says that these are the recalled products:

Aldi

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o

Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Raley’s

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The frozen raspberry and berry mixes originated from Chile and were distributed throughout Aldi’s and Raley’s Family of Fine store chains. Consumers who have purchased these products can either dispose of them or return them for a full refund at the store where they were purchased. The FDA said in their press release that Wawona is cooperating with federal health officials and the store chains affected.

“Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers,” Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods, said.