Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash along Route 51 is causing significant traffic backups this morning.
Traffic is nearly stopped in the area of Nobles Lane and delays are building.
The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m.
Traffic is stopped on RT-51 near Nobles Lane due to this accident. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fzuLZCmedM
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 1, 2019
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.