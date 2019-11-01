TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Weather, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Power Outages, Severe Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From blinding downpours to gusty winds and even some snowflakes, the weather has put us through a roller coaster ride.

Flooding, damage and thousands of power outages have been reported.

At the height of Halloween’s wild weather, thousands of customers were without electricity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Power crews worked throughout the night to bring that number down.

Allegheny County continues to have the highest number of outages with 2,594 reported at 7:30 a.m. Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties also have more than a 1,000 people without power each.

Duquesne Light said it’s already restored power to about 9,000 customers.

But some people will have to wait a bit longer as the company says it expects power to be restored to everyone by 6 p.m.

Heavy rains early in the day caused some flooding concerns. That paired with those high winds, brought down trees, wires, debris and more. People are getting their first look at the damage in the daylight this morning.

Hulton Road in Oakmont reopened early this morning. It was one of the hardest hit areas by yesterday’s severe weather.

(Photo Credit: Lisa Washington/KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It wasn’t just severe weather though. The high winds brought plummeting temperatures and the jacket Pittsburghers needed yesterday morning turned into a winter coat for the Friday morning commute.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service had snow outside their office in Moon Township.

They say the last time we had snow on Halloween was in 2012 during Superstorm Sandy.

The weather was worse over in the eastern part of the state. That’s where weather officials are investigating whether a tornado may have touched down in Delaware County.


 

More than 100,000 homes and businesses are without power at this hour in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The power outages are also impacting the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s customer assistance center today. They say the 1-800-331-3414 number will not be accepting any calls today.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the changing weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments