BROOKLINE (KDKA) — One woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Brookline.
Police say it happened on Saw Mill Run Boulevard just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning near Moredale Street.
A 35-year-old woman collided with 60-year-old Wendy Eberle.
Both women were taken to the hospital where Eberle was pronounced dead.
The Collision Investigation Unit has not yet released a cause of the crash.
Police believe one of the women may have experienced a medical emergency.
