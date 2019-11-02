TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
BROOKLINE (KDKA) — One woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Brookline.

Police say it happened on Saw Mill Run Boulevard just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning near Moredale Street.

A 35-year-old woman collided with 60-year-old Wendy Eberle.

Both women were taken to the hospital where Eberle was pronounced dead.

The Collision Investigation Unit has not yet released a cause of the crash.

Police believe one of the women may have experienced a medical emergency.

