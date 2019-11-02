



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volunteers at the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side have finished preparing turkey for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The Light of Life staff will serve 120 turkeys and more than 2,000 pounds of side dishes to 16 high-rises and care homes in the area.

They’ll also open their doors to the public at noon on Thanksgiving day for anyone who needs a meal.

“Not everybody has a family or a place to go to,” said Rob Pettit, food service manager for the organization. “And that’s what we try to express here: family. Come in, we’ll treat you like family. You can be by yourself or bring your family. We don’t turn anybody away.”

Light of Life is expecting to serve more than 1,000 people and provide hundreds of articles of winter clothing.