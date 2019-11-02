Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A very cold start to the morning with areas in the mid to upper 20s.
Runners – add those extra layers! Winds will stay fairly calm through the day with plenty of sunshine and highs still below normal only into the mid to upper 40s.
Trick or treat is tonight for some neighborhoods and you can leave the umbrella behind, just bundle up!
Mostly cloudy skies continue through Sunday with highs in the low 40s and it will be another cold start at the bustop Monday with lows staying right around the freezing mark.
