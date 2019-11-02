TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary had the cutest live model for its weekend painting class.

On Saturday, Valentino — a sloth from the aviary — attended the class where visitors were painting part of a 30-foot community mural.

The mural was designed by Maria DeSimone Prascak.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The mural features the National Aviary’s birds and sloths in a tropical rainforest setting.

“It’s a wonderful collective creation that alone someone might think, ‘I can’t paint a mural,'” Prascak said. “But you do that part, everybody does a part together, we have a 30-foot mural.”

The mural should be completed on Sunday, and the aviary will announce when it will be unveiled to the public.

