HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Thousands of faculty members at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities will be voting later this month on a tentative contract agreement finalized last week.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said votes will be held on the 14 campuses between Nov. 11 and Nov. 13. If approved, the pact will go to the board of governors of the State System of Higher Education for approval.

The union says details of the accord, which would run through June 2023, will be released after ratification.

APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty at Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities of Pennsylvania. The union also represents coaches at the universities who are still in contract talks.

