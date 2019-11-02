Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–One woman is in custody after leading police on a two county high speed chase Saturday afternoon.
Police say the female driver was speeding down Rt. 60 South in Robinson Township in Allegheny County. When police tried to stop her, she took off down Rt. 60 South toward I-79 South.
She was apprehended at the Beau Street exit of I-79 South at I-70 in Washington County.
One officer was treated at the scene.
No word on why the woman was fleeing.
