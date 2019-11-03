Comments
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Clairton Police are investigating reports of two males driving around and taking bags of candy from trick-or-treaters.
According to a Facebook post by the Clairton Police Department, they received calls during Saturday’s trick or treat about the robberies.
They say there were two males in a silver car who were stealing trick-or-treaters’ candy.
As police continue to investigate, they ask any victims to call 911 and ask for Officer Nolte.
Police did not release any description of the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.