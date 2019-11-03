  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Clairton Police are investigating reports of two males driving around and taking bags of candy from trick-or-treaters.

According to a Facebook post by the Clairton Police Department, they received calls during Saturday’s trick or treat about the robberies.

They say there were two males in a silver car who were stealing trick-or-treaters’ candy.

As police continue to investigate, they ask any victims to call 911 and ask for Officer Nolte.

Police did not release any description of the suspects.

