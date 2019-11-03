PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–No. 1 seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC dropped a 2-1 result to No. 4 seed Louisville City FC in extra time on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
The loss eliminates the club from the USL Championship playoffs.
A record 6,073 fans attended the match. This breaks Highmark Stadium’s previous attendance record, which was set last weekend (5,627).
Louisville’s Paolo DelPiccolo netted the game-winning goal in the 118th minute.
Thomas Vancaeyezeele scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal in the 11th minute.
“They had a great season, said Head Coach Bob Lilley. “Crowd was great. It’s disappointing. We had all home games left, I know we haven’t lost in over a year at home. It’s a tough way to end the season. I’m proud of them for the year they had.”
