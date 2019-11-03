  • KDKA TVOn Air

Hockey, Injury, NHL, Patric Hornqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist is expected to be out with a long-term lower-body injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins say Patric Hornqvist was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. A spokesperson says he’ll be out “longer term.”

On Saturday, the Penguins were back to full health against the Oilers. However, Hornqvist left in the third period and didn’t return.

The Pens also say Brian Dumoulin missed practice Saturday as he was anticipating the birth of his first child.

The Edmonton Oilers won Saturday’s game against the Pens 2-1 when they scored an overtime goal.

