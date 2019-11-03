PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist is expected to be out with a long-term lower-body injury.
The Pittsburgh Penguins say Patric Hornqvist was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. A spokesperson says he’ll be out “longer term.”
Patric Hornqvist has been placed on injured reserve. He will be out longer-term with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/9BEoiTRXHy
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 3, 2019
On Saturday, the Penguins were back to full health against the Oilers. However, Hornqvist left in the third period and didn’t return.
#Penguins had everyone back to full health yesterday. Didn’t last long. Today, Patric Hornqvist placed on injured reserve. He will be out longer-term with a lower-body injury.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 4, 2019
The Pens also say Brian Dumoulin missed practice Saturday as he was anticipating the birth of his first child.
The Edmonton Oilers won Saturday’s game against the Pens 2-1 when they scored an overtime goal.
