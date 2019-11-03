PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Thankfully not as cold waking up as it was on Saturday.

We don’t move much from the upper 30s this morning. Our highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says we will be dry with plenty of sunshine despite some light lake effect snow showers for areas to our northwest that will dissipate by early afternoon.

Monday we finally get back into the mid 50s for our high and same for Tuesday but it will be windy with gusts around 20 mph.

Late Monday and Tuesday there’s a slight chance for a few stray showers but other than that we stay pretty dry until Thursday afternoon!