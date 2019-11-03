



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Check your wallet.

Replica money has surfaced in the Pittsburgh area and it’s being passed off as real money.

Police warn if you are a business owner or deal in cash, please check the money closely.

According to a Facebook post shared by the City of Duquesne Police Department and others, you can see in the pictures, the word “replica” is printed below the serial number.

There have also been some bills that have non-English words on the bills. These “replicas” can be purchased legally online.

This does not become a crime until it is offered as legitimate currency.