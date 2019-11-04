



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KDKA) – U.S. parks officials are monitoring a century-old grounded barge that briefly broke loose during a storm last week in the river just above Niagara Falls.

The rusty iron scow had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.

Niagara Parks shot footage on Nov. 1 of the barge in its new position and released drone footage from July of 2018 which shows the barge in a different position in the river.

The Washington Post says the barge was originally about a third of a mile from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet downstream and became lodged again.

A Niagara Parks official said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.