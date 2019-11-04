PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue an elderly woman after a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in the city’s Hays section.

The crash happened after noon along Mifflin Road. Four vehicles were involved.

KDKA’s Bob Allen Reports:

Officials had to remove the roof of one of the vehicles to rescue an elderly woman. Police say they believe she may have had a heart attack, but it’s unclear if that caused the crash.

She was taken to a local hospital.

A second woman, who is pregnant, was also hospitalized.

Their conditions have not been released.

Mifflin Road is closed while crews clear the scene and investigate the crash. It is causing significant delays as traffic is backed up to the Glenwood Bridge.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.