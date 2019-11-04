PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for two masked, armed men accused of robbing a pizza shop in Bloomfield overnight.

Police officers were called to the Mia Pizza shop on Baum Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, two employees told investigators that they were confronted inside the store by two men wearing hoods and masks.

The men pointed guns at the employees and demanded they open the register.

Police say one of the suspects grabbed the cash tray out of the register. They then demanded to see the business’s safe; however, the suspects did not know how to open it.

The suspects got away in an older-model SUV with the money from the register.

The robbery remains under investigation by Pittsburgh Police.